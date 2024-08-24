Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 77,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 70,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEVN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

