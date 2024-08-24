Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.05 and last traded at 14.05. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.74.

Seven & i Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.12.

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.