Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.05 and last traded at 14.05. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.74.
Seven & i Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.12.
Seven & i Company Profile
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seven & i
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.