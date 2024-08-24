Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) PT Raised to $163.00

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEZL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11.

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,162.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,936 shares of company stock worth $15,495,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

