SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 224,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 288.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248,224 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

