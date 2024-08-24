SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,642,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

