SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,546,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MIR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,792 shares of company stock worth $706,592 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.