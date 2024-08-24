SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 68,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 167,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.06 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

