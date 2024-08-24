SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,422 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 62.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 160,290 shares during the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAAC. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

NYSE:LAAC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.