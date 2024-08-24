SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Certara

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.