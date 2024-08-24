SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adeia by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,467,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Adeia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,026,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.07 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

