SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.35 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

