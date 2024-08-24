SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

