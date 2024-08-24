SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,951 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4,860.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

