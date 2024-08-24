SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

