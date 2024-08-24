Sharon Mates Sells 28,680 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.