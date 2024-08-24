Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Shoal Games Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
