Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $189.69

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.69 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.89). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 14,627 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.73 million, a PE ratio of 488.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.