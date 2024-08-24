Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Trading 1% Higher

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 117,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

