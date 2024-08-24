SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.33. SJM shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 6,080 shares traded.

SJM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

SJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.