Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.37. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 55,981 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

