SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $475.12

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.12 and traded as low as $442.33. SMC shares last traded at $469.17, with a volume of 1,193 shares.
SMC Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.73.
SMC Company Profile
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMC
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.