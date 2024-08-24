Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

