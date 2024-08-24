Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

SNOW opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.61. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

