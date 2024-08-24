Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

