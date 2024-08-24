Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

