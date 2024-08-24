Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Raises Dividend to $6.24 Per Share

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 6.24 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF opened at $95.97 on Friday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

