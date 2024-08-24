SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.04

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.04 and traded as low as $28.77. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 206,331 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.