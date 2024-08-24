Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
SONN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
