Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

SONN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

