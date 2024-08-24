Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.25. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 5,047 shares trading hands.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Increases Dividend
Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.
