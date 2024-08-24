Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

