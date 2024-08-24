S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the business services provider will earn $14.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $500.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $502.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

