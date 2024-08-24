Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 623,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$109,025.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,154,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,373 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

