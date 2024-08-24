SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.