Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 34,788 shares traded.

Spine Injury Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.