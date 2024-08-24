Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,101.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

ALTI stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.71. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

