Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.09), with a volume of 121,169 shares changing hands.
Sportech Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37.
About Sportech
Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.
