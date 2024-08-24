Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

