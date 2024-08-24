Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Shares Up 1.8%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.40. 5,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

