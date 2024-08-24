Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 11,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

