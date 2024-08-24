Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.69

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.69 and traded as high as C$58.55. Sprott shares last traded at C$57.61, with a volume of 51,559 shares.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

