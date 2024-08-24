Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $93.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,096 shares of company stock worth $10,358,446 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 734,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.