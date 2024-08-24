Srini Koushik Sells 7,740 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 7,740 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $18,498.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,068,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,757.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

View Our Latest Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.