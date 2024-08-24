SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,733.99

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,733.99 ($22.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,886.07 ($24.51). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,875.50 ($24.37), with a volume of 1,003,044 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.64) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,845.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,733.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

