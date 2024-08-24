St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.32

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.32 and traded as high as $60.75. St. Joe shares last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 200,478 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $3,213,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,030,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,700 shares of company stock worth $8,426,426. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in St. Joe by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in St. Joe by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

