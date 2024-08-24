Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 49,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 160,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.92 million for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0511111 earnings per share for the current year.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

