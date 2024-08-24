Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.26

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.26 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 119.25 ($1.55). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 119.25 ($1.55), with a volume of 0 shares.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.26.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

