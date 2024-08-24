Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 4,690 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $21.68 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.