Stephen G. Roman Sells 10,000 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen G. Roman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

Global Atomic Stock Up 8.3 %

TSE:GLO opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Global Atomic Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$326.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Get Global Atomic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Global Atomic from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Global Atomic

(Get Free Report)

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.