Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRCL

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

SRCL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -267.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,739,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.