Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.16 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

